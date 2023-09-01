Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Grows By 5.1%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 81,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greene County Bancorp

In related news, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $126,570.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $18,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $126,570.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $18,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $432,968. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 407,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 88.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 157,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 107.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 54,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $489.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

