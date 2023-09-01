Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Declines By 8.2%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.81. 407,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

