Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Drops By 7.8%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $787,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $620,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $385,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 23.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE HPF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.12. 43,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

