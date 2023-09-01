Short Interest in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Decreases By 7.9%

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KORE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KORE Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KORE Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on KORE Group from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

NYSE:KORE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. 19,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,896. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KORE Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in KORE Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KORE Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

