Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Declines By 7.0%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 593,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 102,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,193. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

