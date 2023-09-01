Short Interest in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Declines By 9.0%

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. 10,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,008. The company has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 23,523.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

