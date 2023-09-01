Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Up 5%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 6,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 65,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Sirona Biochem Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -0.28.
About Sirona Biochem
Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.
