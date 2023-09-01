SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.80 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.27). 72,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 442,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The company has a market cap of £37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,087.50 and a beta of 2.31.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. It develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the formation of multi-protein complexes and prevent passage toxins, molecules, and ions, as well as pathogens; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.