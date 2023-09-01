SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 3.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,217,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,848,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after buying an additional 155,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

