Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 61,763 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $12,431,656.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $203.78. The company had a trading volume of 222,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.02. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $269.34.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $101,952,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,883,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after purchasing an additional 257,084 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paylocity

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.