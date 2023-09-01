StockNews.com Lowers Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Hold

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Get Copa alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Copa

Copa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Copa stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $101.99. 619,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Copa has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Copa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Copa by 21.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Copa by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.