Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Up 1.2%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.83. 26,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 16,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Sunlands Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunlands Technology Group

The company has a market cap of $136.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.