Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 76.20 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 76.20 ($0.96). Approximately 1,362,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,183,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.20 ($0.97).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £944.88 million, a PE ratio of -586.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -4,615.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Frances Davies purchased 12,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £9,360 ($11,798.82). In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Frances Davies purchased 12,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £9,360 ($11,798.82). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 169,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £126,750 ($159,775.62). 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

