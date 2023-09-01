Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading Up 0.5%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as €96.90 ($105.33) and last traded at €96.16 ($104.52). Approximately 399,725 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €95.64 ($103.96).

Symrise Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

