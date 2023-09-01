Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.84. Approximately 601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.
Taiga Building Products Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm has a market cap of C$306.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.76.
About Taiga Building Products
Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. The company offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered wood products.
