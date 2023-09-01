Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 243,115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Tesla Stock Down 5.6 %

Tesla stock traded down $14.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.57. 114,526,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,669,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $773.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,222. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

