The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $158.22

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.22 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 152.30 ($1.92). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.95), with a volume of 22,066 shares traded.

The Alumasc Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of £55.53 million, a P/E ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider G Paul Hooper purchased 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £23,851.26 ($30,065.88). 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

