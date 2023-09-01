The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $223.40. 3,625,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,781. Boeing has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.58 and a 200-day moving average of $212.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

