The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.74

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $8.72. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 20,630 shares changing hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 88,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

