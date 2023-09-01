The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) COO Sells $250,043.50 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.13. 539,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.84 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Ensign Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.