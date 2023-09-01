The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,345 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $66,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,739,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918,151. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

