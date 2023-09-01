Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0315 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $197.15 million and $2.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00025830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,264,807,747 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.