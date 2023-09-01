Threshold Price Hits $0.0169 (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $169.17 million and $4.36 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017431 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,789.41 or 1.00057367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,956,309,596.342915 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01732239 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,665,821.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

