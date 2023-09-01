Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35). Approximately 17,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 99,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

Thruvision Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £41.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2,800.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

