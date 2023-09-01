Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.08.

TSE TWM remained flat at C$1.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$458.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

