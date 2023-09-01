Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Carl B. Marbach Sells 3,694 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.83. 2,302,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

