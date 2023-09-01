TrueFi (TRU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $31.67 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $31.67 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,203,485 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,067,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.02971169 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,954,287.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

