United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Boosted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.34. 2,186,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.77 and its 200-day moving average is $179.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

