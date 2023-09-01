US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTWY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.64. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.39 and a one year high of $51.77.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

