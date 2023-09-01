US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Announces $0.22 Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2204 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBIL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,369. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

