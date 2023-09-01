US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Announces Dividend of $0.15

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1543 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

USVN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.34. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

