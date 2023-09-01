VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Trading 0.4% Higher

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 8,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 9,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck China Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000.

VanEck China Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

