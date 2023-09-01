Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGIT) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on September 7th

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1353 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,018. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

