Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on September 7th

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

