Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on September 7th

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $57.63. 2,868,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,201. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,041,000 after buying an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,465,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,355,000 after buying an additional 139,045 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

