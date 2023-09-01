Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 7th

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,135. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

