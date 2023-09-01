Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.95 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.57-$0.65 EPS.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

VRA opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $221.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

