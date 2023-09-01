Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is Ycg LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ycg LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises 3.8% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $39,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.86. 314,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $243.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,271 shares of company stock worth $6,680,555. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.