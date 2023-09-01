Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 0.5% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $27,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $242.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,466. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $243.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.96 and a 200-day moving average of $209.69.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSK

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,555. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.