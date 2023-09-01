VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.
VersaBank Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $221.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.
VersaBank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.
About VersaBank
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
