VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

VersaBank Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $221.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

About VersaBank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of VersaBank by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in VersaBank by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

