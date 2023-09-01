Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.90 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.90 million and $13,783.68 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,800.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00244215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.64 or 0.00773766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00545803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00059637 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00119946 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,538,935 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

