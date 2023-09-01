Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 17,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 35,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,037,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 517,338 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

