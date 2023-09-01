VRES Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017431 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,789.41 or 1.00057367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

