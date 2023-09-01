Wanchain Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.00 million and $1.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,012,879 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

