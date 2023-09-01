Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Update

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 619,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 4.2 %

HCC traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,724. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

