Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Update

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 619,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

HCC traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,724. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

