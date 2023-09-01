Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.67% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. 26,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $491.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.