Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 99,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 156,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Wealth Minerals Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$105.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

