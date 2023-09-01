WEG (WEGZY) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) is one of 169 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare WEG to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WEG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEG N/A N/A N/A WEG Competitors -7.13% -6.33% 1.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WEG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WEG N/A N/A 6.33 WEG Competitors $4.47 billion $390.46 million 527.73

This table compares WEG and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WEG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WEG. WEG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

WEG pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. WEG pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WEG is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for WEG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEG 0 1 0 0 2.00 WEG Competitors 1048 4288 5613 86 2.43

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 17.85%. Given WEG’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WEG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

WEG rivals beat WEG on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About WEG

WEG S.A. engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods. It also provides solutions for the generation of renewable and distributed energy through hydro, thermal, biomass, wind, and solar energy power plants; solutions for industry; UPSs and alternators for groups of generators; conventional and movable electric substations; industrial electrical and electronic systems; industrial paint and varnish; and paints for automotive repainting. WEG S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jaragua do Sul, Brazil.

