West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Annette F. Favorite Sells 2,000 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.2 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.69. The company had a trading volume of 257,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,324. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,880,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

