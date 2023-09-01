WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.06. Approximately 1,571,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 294,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

